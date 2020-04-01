Earthquake shakes Idaho, felt across Pacific Northwest

An estimated magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho on Tuesday with shaking felt across Washington state, Utah, Nevada and Canada.

Tuesday's quake was reported as the strongest in the state since the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which measured 6.9 on the Richter Scale and reportedly killed two people.

The epicenter of Tuesday's earthquake was located approximately 78 miles (126 km) northeast of Boise and struck at 5:52 p.m. local time.