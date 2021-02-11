East Region advances to Phase 2 of Roadmap to Recovery plan

Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties, along with six other counties in the East Region will advance into Phase 2 of the Governor's Roadmap to Recovery plan next week, lifting some COVID-19 restrictions.

Restaurants, gyms and entertainment establishments may not hold a 25% occupancy. Outdoor sports, along with low-to-medium risk indoor sports are also allowed to resume. The region was allowed to progress due to meeting three of the four metrics. Four of Washington's eight regions are now in Phase 2.