Eastern District attorney announces Drug “Take-back Day”

SPOKANE — Joseph H. Harrington, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Saturday, Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., is National Prescription Drug “Take Back Day,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This event will give the public its 16th opportunity in eight years to prevent pill abuse, diversion, and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs," the press release said, noting that last spring Americans nation-wide returned approximately 475 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,700 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The department reported that Washington State collected roughly 8.5 tons of prescription drugs from around 70 DEA and 63 state collection sites.

In the previous 15 drug-return events, Washington state collected over 104 tons of prescription drugs while the DEA took in nearly 5,000 tons, the department reported.

“The disposal service is free and anonymous, no questions asked,” the press release read. “Liquids, needles, or sharps cannot be accepted at the sites, only pills or patches.”