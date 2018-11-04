Eastern Washington prep football scores reported for Nov. 1-3
Here are the prep football scores from Eastern Washington for Nov. 1-3:
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 76, Selkirk 0
Deer Park 31, Cascade (Leavenworth) 6
Cashmere 36, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7
Central Valley (Spokane) 44, Hermiston, Ore. 14
College Place 28, Grandview 3
West Valley (Spokane) 33, Ephrata 7
Brewster 47, Mabton 28
Chelan 48, Medical Lake 6
Chewelah 35, Colfax 0
Chiawana 31, Lewis and Clark 14
Clarkston 50, Toppenish 13
Columbia (Burbank) 63, Oroville 15
Connell 42, Granger 14
East Valley (Yakima) 27, East Valley (Spokane) 26
Eastmont 14, Wenatchee 13
Eisenhower 48, Davis 7
Ellensburg 31, Pullman 7
Entiat 58, Republic 22
Ferris 28, Walla Walla 10
Garfield-Palouse 52, Colton 44
Gonzaga Prep 28, Hanford 24
Kamiakin 55, Shadle Park 13
Lake Roosevelt 22, De Sales 6
La Salle 34, Warden 20
Liberty (Spangle) 35, Davenport 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Kettle Falls 6
Mead 35, Richland 21
Mount Spokane 21, Kennewick 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 23, Asotin 20
Newport 22, Okanogan 7
Odessa 80, Tekoa-Rosalia 6
Othello 27, Cheney 7
Reardan 35, Wilbur-Creston 6
River View 53, Highland 0
Riverside 26, Omak 14
Royal 78, Naches Valley 3
Southridge 30, Rogers of Spokane 0
Sunnyside 42, Moses Lake 6
Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 38
Touchet forfeit to St. John-Endicott
Tri-Cities Prep 48, Tonasket 0
University 30, Pasco 23
Wapato 41, Goldendale 6
Zillah 54, Kiona-Benton 0
Category: