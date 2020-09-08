Eastern Washington wildfires cause evacuations and road closures

A number of wildfires were sparked and quickly expanded though Eastern Washington over the weekend, fueled by strong gusts of wind.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center lists 11 large active fires in the state as of Tuesday morning. The largest of those, the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires stretch from three miles south of Omak to Highway 2 on either side of the Columbia River.

According to the NWCC, the Cold Springs fire has burned 140,000 acres and is 0% contained. It has threatened 110 residences and 75 other structures, while multiple structures have been lost. Level 3 evacuations and numerous road closures are in effect. The Pearl Hill fire is nine miles east of Bridgeport, has burned 174,000 acres and is also 0% contained.

The next largest, the Whitney fire is six miles northwest of Davenport, having burned 5,000 acres and is 0% contained.

There are two active fires in Ferry County, with the Inchelium Complex one mile north of Inchelium being 1% contained. No acreage information was listed by the NWCC, but evacuations and road closures are in effect. The Customs Road fire is one mile west of Curlew, has burned 600 acres and is 0% contained. Both fires started yesterday and are listed with a status of "extreme fire behavior".

For complete fire information and an interactive map of ongoing large fires visit: https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/information/firemap.aspx