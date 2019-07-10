Elderly kayaker rescued from Kettle River

The U.S. Border Patrol rescued a Kettle River kayaker yesterday about a mile north of town.

Border agents responded after a request for assistance from the Ferry County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a 70-year-old woman whose kayak had overturned, an incident report said. The woman was trapped by a log in the fast-flowing river.

Border agents arriving on-scene found the exhausted elderly woman fighting to keep her head above water, the report said. They went into the river and pulled her to safety.

The woman was transported to Ferry County Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted overnight for observation and released this morning.

Her name has yet to be released.

“This is another great example of the heroism displayed by U.S. Border Patrol Agents when someone is in need of assistance,” Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon said. “My agents are always willing to help those in need thereby increasing the safety and security of the communities in which we serve. I appreciate the fact that our local partners know that we can rely on each other for whatever situation might arise.”