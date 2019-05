Election filing under way this week

The election season is heating up in Stevens County, with several candidates lining up in contested races.

Election filing for 101 positions opened Monday and will close Friday.

Contested races already include one Chewelah City Council seat and school boards in Chewelah, Nine Mile Falls, Northport and Springdale.

As of noon today, here are the filings reported by county elections officials:

Chewelah

Council Position No. 4 — John May nad Danny Heydorn

Council Position No. 5 — Carra Nupp

Council At-Large Position — Candice Capoeman

Chewelah School Board

Director Position No. 2 — Sean Peterson

Director Position No. 5 — Warren Stewart and Theolene “T.O.” Bakken

Colville

Mayor — Lou Janke

Ward No. 3, Council Seat No. 2 — Andrea Thompson

Colville School Board

Director Position No. 1 — Sid Green

Director Position No. 2 — Sarah L. Newman

Director Position No. 3 — Alex Panagotacos

Columbia School District

Director Position No. 2 — Rhonda Hughes

Director Position No. 5/At-Large — Lee Dale

Deer Park School District

Director Position No. 4 — Carri Breckner

Director At-Large — Eric J. Keller

Evergreen School District

Director Position No. 5 — Michael Collier

Kettle Falls

Council Seat No. 5 — Michael Weatherman

Kettle Falls School Boad

District No. 3 Director — Matthew Langrehr

District No. 4/At-Large Director — Thomas “Chip” Johnson

Loon Lake School Board

Director Position No. 1 — Joline Dixon

Director Position No. 4 — Fred Brown

Loon Lake Sewer District

Commissioner Position No. 3 — Joan E. Easley

Marcus

Council Seat No. 2 — Sharon “Shari” DePaulo and Janet Worden

Mary Walker School District

District No. 2 Director — April Steinbach and Jeannette Hallgarth

District No. 3 Director — Amy Roy

District No. 4 Director — John Everly

District No. 5 Director — Lenett James

Nine Mile Falls/Lake Spokane Park and Recreation District

Commissioner Position No. 2 — Jan Jenne

Nine Mile Falls School Board

Director Position No. 1 — Mac Mikkelsen

Director Position No. 2 — Kirsten Foose and Mary McAdam

Director Position No. 3 — Bill McBride

Northport

Mayor — Karene Balcom

Council Position No. 2 — Donna Godes

Council Position No. 4 — Seth Straayer

Northport School Board

District No. 1 Director — Eric Berg

District No. 2 Director — W. Mark Smith

Disrict No. 3 Director — Jayson Stachofsky and Jim Hanson

Onion Creek School Board

Director Position No. 4 — Joel Anderson

Director Position No. 5 — Melody Roy

Springdale

Council Position No. 3 — Elisanne McCutchen

Council Position No. 4 — Harold Love

Council Position No. 5 _ Royce M. Lynch

Stevens County Fire District No. 1

Commissioner Position No. 3 — Gregory Meyer

Stevens County Fire District No. 2

Commissioner Position No. 2 — Martin Schluter

Stevens County Fire District No. 3

Commissioner Position No. 1 — Darrel Webley

Stevens County Fire District No. 6

Commissioner Position No. 1 — Dale Chambers

Stevens County Fire District No. 8

Commissioner Position No. 1 — Dale McNitt

Stevens County Fire District No. 10

Commissioner Position No. 2 — Rebecca Johnson

Stevens County Fire District No. 13

Commissioner Position No. 1 — Mark A. Sprague

Valley School Board

Director Position No. 2 — Paul Voelker

Director Position No. 5 — Nancy J. Cocroft

Wellpinit School Board

Director Position No. 3 — Bobbi Williams

Director Position No. 4 — Mike Seyler