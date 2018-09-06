Enforcement officers face off in sheriff's race

Two longtime law enforcement officers with different backgrounds and experience are facing off for the Stevens County Sheriff’s office.

Stevens County Chief Deputy Brad Manke and former Stevens County Deputy Mike Berry were the only two candidates in the August primary, so both won a spot in the November general election. The winner will take over the office held for two terms by Sheriff Kendle Allen, who is retiring.

The two men agree on several issues the next sheriff will have to deal with: staffing, the county’s drug problems and upgrading the Stevens County Jail — although their ideas for solving these problems often differ.

The two finished the primary in a dead heat — separated by just 151 votes, a little more than 1 percent of all the votes cast — and are now preparing to take to the road to win the support of the voters who may not know them.

