Enrollment steady at Colville schools
By:
By Jim and Mary Angell
Thursday, August 30, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
Colville schools will begin the 2018 school year next week with about the same number of students as they saw in 2017, according to a district official.
Colville School Superintendent Pete Lewis said officials believe about 1,700 students will walk through the doorways of schools when they open for the new year next Tuesday.
“We think we will be right around 1,700 kids, relatively flat,” he said.
For full stories subscribe to the Statesman-Examiner online or by phone, 509-684-4567.
Category: