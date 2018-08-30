Escape the Heat at Gardner Cave
By:
K.S. Brooks
Thursday, August 30, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
Outside it’s smoky and hot – but inside Gardner Cave in Metaline, the air is about 40 degrees and provides some relief to the smoke. One visitor stated that he thought the cave was “pretty cool,” and he was right both literally and figuratively.
Many folks don’t know about Gardner Cave which is nestled in Crawford State Park Heritage Site...
