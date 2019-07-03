Expect delays over Blewett Pass
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
LIBERTY
The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect delays today over Blewett Pass.
Crews are repairing bypass lanes on U.S. Highway 97 near Swauk creek campground from noon until 5 p.m.
Beginning mid-day, a paving crew will begin repairing pavement cracks in the new passing lanes, officials said, noting motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
The speed limit in the area will be reduced to 50 mph and the maximum vehicle width is 12 feet during repair work.
U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass connects the Wenatchee-Leavenworth area to Ellensburg, Cle Elum and Interstate 90.
