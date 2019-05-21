'Farmer of the Year' to be screened in Metaline Falls

NuVu Showhousewill screen of the coming-of-age film, "Farmer of the Year" on May 27.

The film, by the Metaline Falls husband and wife team of Kathy Swanson and Vince O'Connell, stars Emmy-nominated Barry Corbin (Northern Exposure, No Country for Old Men, Urban Cowboy, War Games), Mackinlee Waddell (Good Christian Belles), and Terry Kiser (Weekend at Bernie's) and is their first feature.

"People have been asking for 'Farmer of the Year' so this way we get to bring in a film our customers have been requesting and support local filmmakers at the same time! Both things we try to do," NuVu co-owner Mary Cates said.

The movie was mostly filed on the farm in Minnesota where Swanson grew up.

"Farmer of the Year" is the story of Hap Anderson, a widowed 83-year-old Minnesota farmer who thinks he's still quite the ladies' man. After selling the family farm he's worked for over 60 years, he finds himself adrift and staring a short future in the face.

Driven by the possibility of showing up with an old flame and impressing his old Army buddies, he sets out in a dilapidated 1973 Winnebago to attend his 65th World War II reunion in California with his unreasonably self-confident and also directionless granddaughter, Ashley.

Along the way — Hap with his road map and Ashley with her GPS — they begin to understand and appreciate each other while discovering that being young and being old, aren't all that different.

"Farmer of the Year" has been selected to screen at film festivals across the country, winning 'Audience Choice Awards' at the Minneapolis St. Paul, Sedona and Woods Hole International Film Festivals.

It was nominated for Best Actor (Barry Corbin) at Woods Hole and Best Feature Film and Best Actor at the Soho International Film Festival in New York City and the Lady Filmmakers Festival in Los Angeles.