Farmer's Market coming soon

The Northeast Washington Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 1, in its usual location at Main Street and Astor Avenue.

The market that has been in Colville since the 1970s will shift east one block once the city gears up for reconstruction of the Main and Astor intersection.

“The city's been very accommodating to us,” said Karen Rhodes, secretary of the market board.“We are sure that we will be in our usual place during May and the first part of June.”