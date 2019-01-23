Farming workshops focus on safety, health
Agriculture of one of Washington's largest industries — and one with high injury rates. The state has planned a series of workplace safety events to meet growing safety and health training needs.
The Washington Department of Labor and Indutries will hold the 2019 Agriculture Safety Day events in two locations, Kennewick and Wenatchee. Registration is now open online for both one-day events.
The conference in Kennewick will be at the Three Rivers Convention Center Feb. 5 and the gathering at the Wenatchee Convention Center will be Feb. 27.
Reducing hazards is good for workers and make good business sense, say state officials.
Topics to be covered are specifically geared toward farm hazards, including tractor and ATV safety, confined spaces, machine guarding, hazard awareness, sexual harassment prevention, distracted driving and more. Many workshops will be in both English and Spanish.
Sone classes qualify for pesticide recertification credits. The training is cosponsored by the Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board.
Exhibitors will also be there with educational booths, product displays and demonstrations.
People can register for the Kennewick session at: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ehome/382888. Sign up for the Wenatchee event at https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ehome/376831.
