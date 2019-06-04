Fatal crash halts traffic northwest of Kettle Falls
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
KETTLE FALLS
Traffic across the Columbia River bridge northwest of the city was temporarily halted today following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.
Alternative traffic is now available, with northbound traffic being detoured through the Colville Fuels Noisy Waters (also known as Barney's Junction) parking lot.
The Washington State Patrol and Colville Tribal Police are on-scene as are responders from Ferry and Stevens counties.
The crash remains under investigation; more information will be published as it becomes available.
