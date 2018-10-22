Federal judge dismisses case against Tveit
By:
Roger Harnack
Monday, October 22, 2018
SPOKANE
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Stevens County District Court Judge Gina Tveit.
The judge found Tveit was acting within her authority when she compelled a Stevens County woman to serve her sentence following a drunken driving conviction.
"I appreciate that I have been openly cleared of these unfounded allegations," Tveit said.
