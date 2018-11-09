Ferry County election results update
Results of the second ballot count for Ferry County elections were tabulated 1:25 p.m. Nov. 9, the Washington State Department of Election reported.
A total of 3,530 ballots have been counted so far.
Of the 4,671 voters registered in Ferry County, the department reported a 75.57-percent turnout with an estimated 25 ballots left to count.
Election results will be certified Nov. 27.
Here are the updated county-wide election results:
Assessor
Rachel D. Siracuse 2,595
Auditor
Dianna Galvan 2,214 (67.79%)
Teresa Jenkins 1,052 (32.21%)
Clerk
Jean Bremner Booher
2,234
Commissioner #2
Nathan Davis 1,777 (56.36%)
Dixie Moore 1,376 (43.64%)
Prosecuting Attorney
Kathryn I. Burke 2,424
Sheriff
Ray Maycumber 2,482 (81.51%)
Darin Odegaard 563 (18.49%)
Treasurer
Rochelle L. Rodak 2,553
District Court Judge
Tom Brown 2,267
