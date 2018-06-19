Field day for ham radio offers something for everyone

The Panoramaland Amateur Radio Club (PARC) will host their annual field day exercise June 23-24.

The field day is essentially ham radio's open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to communities. This has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio, according to ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio.

“The main objective is to set up emergency operations outside of your typical home station,” said Jim Tills, extra class ham radio operator and PARC member.

Emergency situations could be anything from fires to power outages. A real life example is that ham radio operators helped with communication during the power outages in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

This year PARC is holding their field day event at 2278-B Addy-Cedonia Road, Addy. The event will last from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The main objective of field day is to make contact with other participants. Each contact is worth points, which are scored after 24 hours.

Participants come from all over the United States and Canada, last year scoring 1.3 million contacts in 24 hours.

