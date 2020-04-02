Fifth confirmed COVID-19 case in Stevens County hospitalized in critical condition

A fifth confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus was found in Stevens County today according to a press release from the Northeast Tri-County Health District. The individual who tested positive is hospitalized and in critical condition. Information that may lead to the person's identity being revealed was not disclosed. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts and has seen a common trend relating to exposure which involves travel or visitation of individuals leaving or coming to local communities.NETCHD is urging community members to remain self-quarantined during the Easter holiday. With five positive cases in Stevens County, there have been 210 negative test results and zero deaths. Ferry County has one positive case, 62 negative tests and zero deaths. Pend Oreille County is one of the few remaining counties in Washington State without a positive case and have 102 negative tests.