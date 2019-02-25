Film festival on tap in Colville, Chewelah
Roger Harnack
Monday, February 25, 2019
COLVILLE
The sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival takes place in two locations in Stevens County over the upcoming weekend.
The festival will air Thursday, Feb. 28, at Alpine Theater in Colville and Saturday, March 2, at Quartzite Brewery in Chewelah.
This year's festival features 19 short films presented in two, one-hour programs with an intermission.
Films to be shown include the hilarious skiing film - "Imagination, Grizzly Country" — a Vietnam-vet’s recounting of healing his post-traumatic stress disorder through connection to the great bear.
Other films to air include "Wild Utah," "New View of the Moon," "In Perpetual Motion" and others.
There is an admission fee.
