Finding and selling hidden treasures

Wolfe’s Hidden Treasures, a new business on Colville’s Main Street, is a picker’s paradise.

Business owners Marcie and Steve Wolfe are pickers. They travel to yard sales, auctions or estate sales searching for vintage, rare or interesting items.

“We love picking, love finding that hidden treasure,” said Marcie Wolfe, noting that it was the inspiration behind the business’ name.

Part of the fun is getting out and meeting people, seeing items they would’ve never seen before.

Some of the treasures they’ve found are a 1900s wheelchair, old NASA space launch photos and an early Wonder Woman poster. When searching, some items are no-brainers; fishing gear, sports cards and cameras. While they prefer the vintage and antique items, they’ll pick something newer if it has value.

