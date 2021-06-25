Fire bans and restrictions implemented on public lands

Burn bans and fire restrictions in Eastern Washington have been implemented by multiple agencies ahead of the extreme heat wave coming through the Pacific Northwest over the next several days.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, State Department of Natural Resources and National Park Service all have prohibited any open flame on public lands east of the Cascades.

"Washington state is experiencing a historic drought that is increasing fire danger across our state," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. "We are implementing burn restrictions, but we can't fully protect our forests or our communities without the public's help."

The DNR is implementing its ban throughout the state. It restricts rule burning and campfires. The same goes for the NPS, which is prohibiting all open flames in the Lake Roosevelt recreation area—though gas stoves and lanterns will still be permitted.

The WDFW is prohibiting all fires, smoking (except in an enclosed vehicle), discharging firearms (outside of lawful hunting), welding or operating chainsaws, and operating a vehicle away from developed roads.

The new fire bans will remain in place indefinitely, until the risk of wildfires decreases.