Fire restrictions in Eastern Washington

Human activities are the cause of four out of five wildfires and because more than 450 in Washington have been recorded as of June 3, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary S. Franz is encouraging the public to be “vigilant and prepared.”

As of July 6, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has imposed burn restrictions to prevent such human-caused fires. Bans on burn piles in Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties are being enforced, along with bans on permits until further notice. All three eastern counties range from low to moderate wildfire danger.

