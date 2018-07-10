Fire Season

The Marble Valley fire that started on July 6 is contained at 92 acres, said Steve Harris, public information officer for the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The blaze was called in at 2 p.m. as a structure fire, however, investigators discovered that the point of origin was due to burning garbage. DNR will be enforcing burning restrictions that include: burning prohibited material, no fire break, no attendants and burning during a burn ban.

While the area is considered as contained as of July 9, Harris said that crews will be patrolling for several more days. “We will be continually checking that fire until we find no further smoking,” he said. Harris referenced “closest forces agreement” as being a key factor in the success of being able to quickly control the fire.

Catch the full story online here or in the July 11, 2018 S-E.

