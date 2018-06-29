Firefighters train media in preparation for summer

So you want to be a firefighter? For a couple of hours last week, members of the wildland fire academy in Deer Park showed the media the somewhat complex nature of covering such an event.

Fourteen various government agencies and nearly 400 firefighters took part in the academy. Public information officers from the Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service were in charge of showing the media the various dynamics of wildland fires and the safety aspects of in trying to get the fire under control.

While most of the media seminar took place in the classroom, participants, which included teams from a Spokane radio station and a Spokane television station, took a tour of the academy and got a chance to try out portable fire shelters that come in handy when the only option to staying out of the fire’s way is to lie on the ground and let the flames pass over you.

