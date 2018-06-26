Firework sales begin Thursday

Washington state's fireworks season will begin on Thursday and end July 5.

The discharge period on June 28 is 12 to 11 p.m. From June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the Fourth of July the discharge period is extended, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 12 a.m. On July 5 the times are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. They cannot be discharged on public property.

State officials continue to warn about their use by asking people to remember the three Bs: be prepared by having water nearby, be safe by only having adults light fireworks and be responsible by cleaning up after yourself.

The State Fire Marshal's Office received 345 reports of fireworks-related incidents throughout the state last year. The majority of these incidents occurred on the Fourth of July.

The 262 injuries reported last year statewide were more than 10 percent higher than the 10-year average. Eighty-three fires last year were directly attributed to fireworks use. The fireworks caused more than $59,000 in damages.

The Washington State Patrol office warned that the Internet purchase of fireworks from unlicensed wholesalers or persons is illegal. Fireworks orders can only be placed over the Internet when purchased from a state licensed retailer. Those fireworks must be picked up at the wholesaler's retail fireworks stand.

Eight stands are licensed in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.

Colville firework sales and times

With firework season nearly here, here's a reminder for Colville's rules on fireworks.

For the City of Colville, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. July 1-3 and 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 4.

Under city ordinance No. 1049 N.S., Section 2, the use or discharge of fireworks is limited within the city limits only on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and December 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RCW 70.77.255, no person may sell consumer fireworks in Colville without first obtaining a permit from the City Treasurer's Office. The permit costs $20 and must be displayed in a prominent place at the point of sale.

Violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction.

