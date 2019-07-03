Fireworks safety tips offered
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
OLYMPIA
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is providing the following fireworks safety tips to help residents keep the holiday safe, enjoyable and memorable:
- Purchase fireworks from a licensed and locally permitted retail stand.
- Use fireworks outdoors away from buildings on a flat, level, fireproof surface free from debris.
- Read and follow all safety labels and instructions.
- Have a water supply and water bucket available.
- Light only one firework at a time. Never place any part of your body directly over a firework.
- Never throw fireworks or light fireworks in your hands.
- Never pick up or try to re-ignite a firework that fails to light. Never carry fireworks in your pockets or shoot them from a container.
- Always have adults light fireworks.
- Keep all fireworks including matches and lighters away from children.
- Allow finished fireworks to sit for at least 20 minutes before submerging them fully in water for at least 10 minutes.
- Dispose of drained products in a plastic bag. Keep all pets indoors and protected from the sights and sounds of the holiday.
Category: