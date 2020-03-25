First COVID-19 case in Ferry County, second case in Stevens County confirmed by Tri-County Health

Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) was notified today, March 25, 2020, of the first positive COVID- 19 test for a Ferry County resident and of a second case within Stevens County.

Both individuals are not currently hospitalized and are isolating themselves at home. To protect the privacy of those testing positive, information that may lead to a person’s identity being revealed will not be disclosed. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.