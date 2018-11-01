Fish and Wildlife forums planned
Statesman-Examiner
Thursday, November 1, 2018
SPOKANE VALLEY
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a public forum Nov. 5 to explain the agency’s long-term plans to conserve fish and wildlife and promote outdoor recreation throughout the state.
The two-hour program begins at 6:30 p.m. at Center Place Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place.
A session is also planned for the same time on Nov. 6 at Grant County Public Works, 124 Enterprise St. S.E., Ephrata.
