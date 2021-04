Five Colville football players selected to NEA All-Conference team

Five Colville football players were selected to the Northeast A League All-Conference team, following the shortened spring season played during March and April.

Senior Dale Martin, who passed away on April 10 following an on-field injury, was named 1st team defensive line and 2nd team running back. Three more Indians made more than one team. Junior Rhett Foulkes was named 1st team receiver, 1st team defensive back and 2nd team return man. Senior Sam Anderson is 2nd team quarterback and 1st team defensive back, and junior Kris Nussbaum is first team offensive line and second team defensive line. Sophomore Allan McKeraghan earned 2nd team receiver.

NEA League MVP went to Lakeside senior Logan Allan on offense and Riverside senior Jaeden Betker on defense. Riverside's Buddy Wood was named Coach of the Year.