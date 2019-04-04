Foreign national detained for child pornography, counterfeit 'green card'
A foreign national living in the region under an alleged counterfeit “green card,” is being held on federal child pornography charges.
Orlando Baires-Cartagena appeared in U.S. District Court in Spokane on Wednesday, charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, as well as possession of a counterfeit Permanent Resident Card.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Rodgers ordered Baires-Cartagena detained until trial.
According to court records, Baires-Cartagena received and possession images of children younger than 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also knowingly possessed a counterfeit “green card.”
If convicted of the child pornography charges, Baires-Cartagena faces a minimum five-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine. He would also have to register as a sex offender.
Conviction of knowingly remaining in the U.S. On a counterfeit “green card” carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
Officials did not identify his country of origin or how long he had been allegedly using the counterfeit identification to live and work in the U.S.
The charges stem from an investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security, Border Patrol and Moses Lake Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington, James Goeke and Matthew Duggan, are prosecuting the case.
