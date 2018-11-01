Former assistant wrestling coach sues Sunnyside School District
A former assistant girls wrestling coach has filed a lawsuit against the Sunnyside School District for discrimination.
Amber Rodriguez is also alleging retaliation after she filed a complaint with the district about head coach Donacio Casi Sambrano being present when girls weighed in wearing only bras and panties.
Rodriguez filed the complaint in 2016, which prompted Sambrano to step down in February of that year, School District records show.
Rodriguez was never offered the head coach’s job, despite being the assistant coach most of the season that ended shortly after Sambrano’s resignation, she said. And she was not offered any position with the team the following 2017-18 wrestling season.
Despite turning up a previous arrest for soliciting a prostitute in Yakima, the district and police department did not pursue any criminal charges.
