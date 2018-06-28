Forty teams competed in 25th annual Governor’s Cup Fishing Tournament

The Lake Roosevelt Walleye Club hosted the 25th annual Governor’s Cup Fishing Tournament on June 23-24 at the Kettle Falls Marina. Over 40 teams competed and gave each other a run for their money.

This year the winning team was Halverson/Graham with a total of 29.09lbs over both days of competition. Second place was Stack/Stack with a total of 29.04. Coming in at third place was Ghramm/Bircher, the highest placing local team, with a total of 26.94.

The tournament lasted two days and participants were allowed to catch a total of six fish per day, which counted toward their overall total. The boundaries spanned all the way from Grand Coulee to Canada and up the Kettle River to Napoleon Bridge. After the two days of fishing were done, they announced awards at Happy Dell Park in Kettle Falls.

Catch the full story online here or in the June 27, 2018 S-E.

