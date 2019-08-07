Four of six Chewelah City Council residents to advance

Four of six candidates remain in the hunt for a City Council seat following Tuesday's primary election.

Ashley Grubb and John H. Wight lead a three-candidate field for an at-large seat. And John May and Ryan Sieber are leading the field in the race for City Council Position No. 4.

In the at-large race, Grubb has 189 votes, or 47.01 percent. In second, Wight has 138 votes, or 34.33 percent.

In the distant third-place position, Candace Capoeman has 67 votes, or 16.67 percent.

The Top 2 candidates advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

In the other City Council race, May leads with 179 votes, or 44.42 percent. Sieber sits in second with 163 votes, or 40.45 percent.

The third-place candidate is Danny Heydorn, who has 55 votes, or 13.65 percent.

County election officials still have 350 ballots to count, but could not say how many of those ballots are from city of Chewelah residents.

Only the Top 2 candidates advance to the general election on Nov. 5.