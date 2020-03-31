Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Stevens County, second employee of Colville School District

Northeast Tri County Health District has reported four positive tests for COVID-19 in Stevens County, two involving employees of the Colville School District, according to Supt. Pete Lewis.

He said due to the closure of state schools, no students/children were in close contact with the infected individual.

“The health district has investigated and determined the close contacts to this case and those individuals are taking the appropriate isolation precautions,” he said.

Ferry County also has one case, but Pend Oreille had no reported positive tests, as of press time Monday.

In Stevens County, the health district reports that 216 people have tested negatively for the virus. In Ferry County, there have been 62 negative tests and 102 in Pend Oreille County.

The health district posts updates every afternoon by about 4 p.m. on its website, www.netchd.org.