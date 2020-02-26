Fox becomes fourth Colville football player committed to a college program this year

Colville senior Spencer Fox committed as a preferred walk-on to play football at the University of Idaho last week, becoming the fourth Indian from the 2020 class set to continue playing at the next level.

Fox joins teammate and long-time friend Jory Dotts in Moscow, Idaho, taking a similar route as the Indians' other two seniors—Paul Skirko and Grant Michaliszyn—teaming up at the University of Montana Western.

The four-man senior class going on to play in college is tied for the most program history. In 2015 there was also four: Jed Keating (UI), Journy Young (UMW), Ben Knight and Colton Vining (Eastern Oregon University).

“It's really cool knowing our class has so much talent,” Fox said. “There's a lot of talent in Colville too. I think we're under recruited, but that's just how it is.”

Fox was at an Idaho football camp when he decided it was a place he'd strive to play at. He went most of the season without talking to anyone at Idaho, receiving offers from Whitworth University and the University of Puget Sound.

“I realized it was a place I'd love to be, but I realistically in my mind I didn't know if it was something I could do,” Fox said. “They're DI and that's pretty big. Especially since I just started starting my senior year.”

After his senior season, he was in touch with Idaho's assistant head coach Kris Cinkovich, who Fox said recruited him and Dotts. He was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on, which means he won't initially be on scholarship, but will have the opportunity to earn one and won't have to go through the same process to make the roster as other walk-ons.

“It's going to be a grind,” Fox said. “But I love the grid. It's nothing new to Colville's program.”

“I've been talking to Jory about it. Just being together, playing football and going to college. I can't wait.”

Fox plans on earning a pre-dental degree, like his sister, who currently attends Idaho. Fox becomes the 18th Indian recruit to commit to a college program in the last 10 years.

*This story was corrected 30 minutes after original upload to reflect a correction. It was originally reported that the 2020 class set a record for most recruited players in Colville history, but the 2015 class also had four recruits, which was originally told to The Statesman-Examiner to have been two recruits.*