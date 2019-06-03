Free fishing weekend on tap Saturday and Sunday
By:
Statesman-Examiner
Monday, June 3, 2019
COLVILLE
Free fishing weekend is coming up June 8-9.
During those two days, you don't need a license to fish or gather shellfish in any open fishing waters in Washington, state officiasls said.
You also don't need a vehicle access pass or Discover Pass to park at any of the more than 500 water-access sites the state Department of Fish and Wildlife maintains, or in Washington State Parks.
You must have parking permits on state Department of Natural Resources lands both days.
