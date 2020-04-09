Free personal-use firewood authorizations available

Free personal-use firewood authorizations are available from the Colville National Forest, allowing removal of up to 12 cords of firewood per household from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Colville National Forest district offices and the headquarters in Colville will each provide a self-service station to obtain your free 12-cord authorization and firewood cutting map packet in an area accessible to the public. You can also receive the authorization at Harding's Hardware in Republic, North 40th in Colville, Mead and Spokane Valley and at the Selkirk Ace Hardware in Oldtown, Idaho.

Find more details at this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/colville/passes-permits/forestproducts