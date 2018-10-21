Friday night prep football scores from Eastern Washington
COLVILLE – Here are the reported Friday, Oct. 19, prep football scores from around Eastern Washington:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 86, Wellpinit 12
Asotin 28, Liberty (Spangle) 0
Brewster 46, Oroville 22
Cascade (Leavenworth) 13, Okanogan 7
Cashmere 56, College Place 14
Central Valley (Spokane) 41, University 7
Clarkston 54, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Colton 76, Pomeroy 14
Columbia (Burbank) 56, Dayton-Waitsburg 6
Colville 58, Medical Lake 7
Connell 55, Kiona-Benton 7
Cusick 60, Northport 32
Deer Park 41, Freeman 6
Eastmont 35, Eisenhower 17
Ephrata 62, East Valley (Yakima) 20
Garfield-Palouse 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18
Gonzaga Prep 33, Ferris 28
Granger 21, Naches Valley 14
Hermiston, Ore. 42, Hanford 35, OT
Highland 15, Goldendale 14
Jenkins (Chewelah) 42, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6
La Salle 70, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0
Lake Roosevelt 38, Soap Lake 20
Liberty Christian 56, White Swan 14
Mabton 35, Kittitas 12
Mary Walker 52, Kettle Falls 0
Moses Lake 33, Southridge 0
Mt. Spokane 60, North Central 19
Newport 14, Riverside 6
Odessa-Harrington 92, Entiat 14
Pateros 40, Bridgeport 30
Prosser 84, Wapato 7
Pullman 35, Othello 14
Reardan 14, Colfax 13
Republic 48, Curlew 12
Richland 35, Kennewick 14
Royal 69, River View 0
Selah 44, Grandview 0
Selkirk 44, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 3
Sunnyside 14, Wenatchee 10
Sunnyside Christian win by forfeit over Touchet
Tonasket 34, Liberty Bell 14
Tri-Cities Prep 48, DeSales 7
Walla Walla 29, Pasco 24
Warden 76, Wahluke 13
West Valley (Spokane) 17, Cheney 14
West Valley (Yakima) 54, Davis 7
Wilbur-Creston 16, Davenport 14
Yakama Nation 86, Waterville 66
Zillah 51, Toppenish 0
