Game officials seek information in bear cub shooting
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person who shot and killed a bear cub last week.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering the reward.
According to the agency, the cub is believed to have been shot last week, possibly Friday, May 10.
The cub was found by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer off Sand Canyon Road, officials said.
Under state law, it is illegal to shoot bear cubs and leave harvestable animals to rot, officials said, noting the poaching incident also took place out-of-season.
Anyone with information related to the bear cub shooting is asked to call game officer Doug King at 509-936-2192.
Charges must be filed to be eligible for the reward, officials said.
