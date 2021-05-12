Get rid of household waste

The City of Colville and Sunshine Disposal have teamed up to collect household waste from residents from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. These items will be accepted at the Public Works facilities: Appliances, mattresses, scrap metal, furniture, miscellaneous items, tires (no more than two), lawn equipment that is fluid-free and empty propane tanks.

Prohibited items include: Antifreeze, commercial waste, electronics, oils, solvents, batteries, concrete hazardous waste, paint, yard debris, car bodies, construction debris, items more than 6-feet long, piles of dirt and rocks.

Proof of residency will be required when people pull up at the 1044 North Lincoln Street facility. All loads are subject to inspection prior to unloading and one pickup load is accepted per residence.

For more information, call 509-684-2244. Senior and disabled people may also call to schedule a pickup.