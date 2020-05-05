GivingTuesdayNow sparks community engagement

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as a response to the unprecedented economic and social need by by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are asked to create a wave of generosity through citizen engagement, action from business and philanthropy, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

This day is in addition to the traditional Dec 1 #GivingTuesday