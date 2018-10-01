Golf Wanderer Scores 9/26/2018
9/26/2018
Dominion Meadows – Colville
Wanderers Group Scores/Par 72
Group 1:
Rich Hunter 47.16/51.21/98.37 NS
Eric Peterson 51.18/51.19/102.37 NC
Greg Schmidt 50.16/50.18/100.34 NS
Group Totals: 48/64/122/Putts 142
Group 2:
Jerry Borders 49.15/48.16/97.31 NS
Tom Hart 44.15/46.17/90.32 G3
Joe Moore 49.19/47.17/96.36 NC
Ron Moore 42.17/42.19/84.36 NS
Group Totals: 58/56/114/Putts 135
Group 3:
Allen Garr 48.17/46.17/94.34 NC
Dan Giordano 46.17/44.17/90.34 N4
Dale Percy 49.14/56.16/105.30 NS
Harold Rothwell 52.21/50.18/102.39 NC
Group Totals: 57/54/111/Putts 137
Group 4:
Chris Di Rienz 42.16/51.19/93.35 GN
Tom Dodson 47.17/42.13/89.30 NS
Ed Maffei 52.20/50.18/102.38 NS
Group Totals: 60/56/116/Putts 137
9/27/2018
Chewelah Golf & Country Club
Wanderers Group Scores/Par 72
Group 1:
Tom Dodson 50.18/51.22/101.40 NS
Dan Giordano 43.15/46.17/89.32 N4
Fred Manz 51.19/46.19/97.38 NC
Ron Moore 43.16/43.16/86.32 NS
Group Totals: 56/58/114/Putts 142
Group 2:
Jeff French 47.15/53.16/100.31 NS
Mike Mihalovich 61.23/52.17/113.40 NS
Joe Moore 48.17/50.16/98.33 NC
Group Totals: 57/62/119/Putts 136
