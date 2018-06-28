Golfing to support the Dominion Meadows Course

Every year dozens of organizations use the Dominion Meadows Golf Course (DM) for fundraisers, but this Saturday a tournament is being held to support the course.

DM is ran by the Dominion Meadows Athletic Association (DMAA), a 501c3 non profit effort by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. It has one independent contractor who is paid a stipend that runs the golf shop and one paid employee that supervises the all-volunteer work force that maintains the course. Otherwise it’s all volunteer run.

The money raised will go toward the purchase and repair of equipment for the course, specifically a greens mower that broke down within the last month.

“Our one-day-a-week volunteer, expert mechanic said it's a goner,” said Michael Cashion, president of the DMAA.

This kind of major expense for repairs hadn’t been in the DM budget. Through donations and the upcoming tournament, Cashion said he wouldn’t be surprised if it was paid for thanks to the “pretty cool golfing community.”

The Scramble for Dollars fundraiser tournament starts at 10 a.m. on June 30. It’s a four-person scramble with prizes for KPs, best beach outfit, long putt and more. Cost is $50 a player for the 18-hole golf course. Following the tournament will be a lunch, live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds go directly back to the golf course.

Catch the full story online here or in the June 27, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.