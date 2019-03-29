Goose Creek to open early for fishing
By:
Roger Harnack
Friday, March 29, 2019
WILBUR
Fishing season will open early at Goose Creek for youth, senior citizen and disabled anglers.
The state Department of Fish and Wildife will open the creek for all gamefish a week early for non-traditional fishermen, the agency said. The early opening allows youth, seniors disabled anglers to try their luck May 17-24.
Goose Creek's regular opening is May 25, officials said. The early opening corresponds with the city's Wild Bill Goose Days.
Goose Creek, within the city limits, will remain open through Oct. 31 for gamefish for youth, senior and disabled fishermen who possess a designated harvester companion card.
Category: