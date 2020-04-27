Gov. Inslee announced partial outdoor recreation re-opening beginning May 5

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the partial re-opening of outdoor recreation starting May 5, including fishing, hunting, state parks and golf, provided people continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

State parks, public lands, fishing, hunting and golf areas will have restrictions lifted for day use only. Golfing will be limited to pairs of two.

Inslee said that if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases, the activities will again become restricted. Public gatherings, team sports and camping remain prohibited under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

"This is not a return to normal today," Inslee said. "The virus is too rampant to allow that. This is only a beginning phase of relaxing our outdoor recreation."