Gov. Inslee announces statewide mask requirement

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that beginning Friday face coverings will be required in public statewide, after a pubic health order from Secretary of Health John Wiesman takes effect making masks mandatory in indoor or outdoor public places.

Children under the age of 5 will not be required to wear face coverings, nor people who are deaf or hard of hearing while trying to communicate. There will be times when masks won't be required, such as sitting in restaurants at a safe distance from other, or recreation with household members.