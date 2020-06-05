Gov. Inslee reinstates outdoor sporting events under Phase 2 and 3 of reopening plan

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced today that outdoor sporting events can resume immediately under Phase 2 and 3 of the reopening plan, if complicit with newly issued guidelines.

Indoor sporting events, excluding junior hockey, will not be allowed to resume as they were left off of the reinstatement order. Under Phase 2, team practices can resume with players limited to groups of five in separate parts of the field and with a minimum of five feet between players with no contact. Each league, organization or club must publish a return to play safety plan.

In Phase 3, which Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties are now in, teams can resume playing games normally as long as the playing field area does not exceed 50 individuals.

The rest of the guidelines issued by Inslee were aimed at employee safety for the return of professional sports.