Gov. Inslee says stay home order will last beyond May 4

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference today that the state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order will stay in place beyond its current May 4 expiration.

Inslee gave no time table on a return to normalcy and said more information will be coming in his Friday (May 1) press conference. He gave a breakdown of the current COVID-19 stats provided by the Washington Department of Health and that the current rate of 100-200 new cases a day is an improvement, but "We are not out of the woods yet."

To return to full normal business operations, Inslee said low risk in five different categories including: COVID-19 disease activity, health care system readiness, testing capacity, case and contact investigations and risk to vulnerable populations.