Gov. Inslee to take stage with Biden, Harris

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be among the 20 Democrats who have earned a spot on the state during two nights of party debates this week in Fox Theatre.

Inslee is scheduled to be second-from right during Wednesday night's round.

Former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris will be at center stage. Others in the Wednesday night debate include former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Director Julian Castro, businessman Andrew Yang, New Jersery Sen. Cory Booker, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Wednesday is the second night of the debates.

On Tuesday, the debate stage will include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mont. Gov. Steve Bullock, Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

The debates begin at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. on the West Coast).

On Monday, Inslee was stumping in an empty lot in a southwest part of the city. There, he advocated for an environmental plan that would allocate at least 40 percent of federal investments to the most polluted communities to try to develop a clean-energy economy.